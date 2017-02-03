Frisco student surprises as she excels in diving competitions

Katie Ordieres, a diver at Frisco's Heritage High School. (Photo: WFAA)

FRISCO -- As she approaches the edge of the diving board, Katie Ordieres doesn’t need to jump because she’s already gone off the deep-end.

A junior at Frisco's Heritage High School, Ordieres first got crazy into diving last summer in the midst of a promising career in gymnastics. She spent 10 years perfecting her moves but it took just one day to switch her focus to diving.

“I didn’t even know how to dive into the water,” she said.

And at first, it showed. But it didn’t take long for her and others to see she had a natural talent for the sport.

“After the second week, I knew I had something special,” said Melissa Soileau, the diving coach at Heritage High.

Ordieres started winning and then broke a school record. But she made her biggest splash last week when she won the district championship just months after taking the plunge.

“I was actually very surprised,” Ordieres said.

No diver from Heritage High has ever reached the state tournament, so Ordieres wasn't unaware that her season could likely end there. That is if she wasn’t ranked first going in to regionals, which she is.

“That’s pretty big," she said. "I feel like that would be the biggest thing that’s happened."

But if she can get to state, can a rookie really win it all?

“I have no idea,” she said.

It wouldn't be the craziest thing she’s done.



