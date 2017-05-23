"Freebies" Rangers lose 11-6 at Fenway.

Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

“It was the freebies,” Jeff Banister said after the 11-6 loss to the Red Sox. He later specified that he was talking about walks, but you can’t help but wonder if he might have been thinking about Bill Welke when he said the word.

After all, it was Welke that, in a 2-2 game in the bottom of the 5th inning called pitch #4 a ball.





clearly. it's a strike.





At the time, the bases were loaded with no outs, and there’s no guarantee that Andrew Cashner would have escaped the inning without allowing a run. But a strikeout puts you within a double play of escaping. Instead, Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run single. The inning would end later with the score 5-2 when Mitch Moreland’s sacrifice fly resulted in an inning-ending 7-2-4-5 double play. Yeah, it was weird.

The sac fly and 7-2 parts were pretty normal, but Andrew Benintendi couldn’t make up his mind whether he wanted to advance to third or not. Jonathan Lucroy saw this and threw behind him. With the throw on the way to second base, Benintendi–and shortly thereafter, Rougned Odor’s throw–flew towards third base.

The throw won.

Welke also called Nomar Mazara out as he appeared, at least according to every replay angle, to have gotten his hand to home plate before Sandy Leon’s tag. By now, it was the top of the seventh inning, and the Rangers were trying to scale what had been a 9-3 deficit entering the inning. By this point, it was 9-5, and Jonathan Lucroy had hit a ball that caromed off the left field wall and right to center fielder Jackie Bradley, Jr. If Mazara had (rightly) been called safe, the score would be 9-6, and the Rangers would have the tying run in the on-deck circle. But with the out call, the inning was over. Jeff Banister challenged the call, but the word came back from New York. Sandy Leon had not blocked the plate illegally.

There was no word whether he had actually tagged Nomar Mazara before Mazara’s hand touched the plate.

The final freebie by Bill Welke came in the bottom of the 8th inning. Alex Claudio, whose entire stretch is made up of a series of wobbles, blips, and wiggles, was called for a run-scoring balk. His motion for the pitch before, and the two afterwards was precisely the same as the guilty twitch. That made the score 11-6, which is where it would end.

Of course, it’s possible that Banister wasn’t talking about any of that. Perhaps he was talking about the third inning, when Joey Gallo went into foul territory to snag a Bogaerts hopper, then did a Jeter-jump from about 125 feet away and threw a one-hopper straight to first base, a one-hopper that Napoli ALMOST caught (but didn’t). The following batter, Benintendi, hit a bloop into either shallow left field or deep shortstop (it’s Fenway, so take your pick). Elvis Andrus ranged well into DeShields territory, but the ball tipped off his glove for a single. Almost.

Then with runners on second and third, Jonathan Lucroy ALMOST caught the low-and-outside pitch that he seemed to expect to be inside. It was a wild pitch, and the Red Sox’ second run of the game scored.

Or maybe it was none of that. Maybe it was the eight walks, four of which came in the four-run bottom of the sixth inning, three of them by Jeremy Jeffress. He had three times as many walks as outs in his outing tonight.

Anyway, the Rangers lost. They’ll get Chris Sale tomorrow, who is not only left-handed, but also filthy.

© 2017 WFAA-TV