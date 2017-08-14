WFAA
Close

Former Texas A&M Coach Stallings suffers minor stroke at DFW Airport

Mike Organ, USA TODAY NETWORK - Tennessee , WFAA 3:28 PM. CDT August 14, 2017

Gene Stallings, the former Alabama and Texas A&M football coach, suffered a minor stroke Monday morning at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, according to Greg Hill, CEO of Hill Entertainment Group, which produces "The Legendary Coaches Radio Show" based in Nashville.

Stallings, 82, was boarding a flight to Huntsville, Ala., when he became ill. He was taken to the Admirals Lounge in the airport until paramedics arrived.

He was transported to an undisclosed hospital, where he is expected to remain for several days.

Stallings also suffered a stroke in May.

"(Stallings) is in good spirits and is looking forward to rescheduling his Legendary Coaches events with Pat Dye in Huntsville and Montgomery as soon as doctors release him,” Hill Entertainment said in a statement.

"The Legendary Coaches Radio Show" airs locally from 9-11 a.m. Saturdays on 94.9-FM and 102.5-FM.

Stallings led Alabama to the national championship in 1992. He coached the Crimson Tide from 1990-96 and compiled a record of 70-16-1. 

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories