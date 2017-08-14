Former Texas A&M Coach Stallings suffers minor stroke at DFW Airport

Photo: Matthew Emmons, USA TODAY SPORTS

Gene Stallings, the former Alabama and Texas A&M football coach, suffered a minor stroke Monday morning at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, according to Greg Hill, CEO of Hill Entertainment Group, which produces "The Legendary Coaches Radio Show" based in Nashville.

Stallings, 82, was boarding a flight to Huntsville, Ala., when he became ill. He was taken to the Admirals Lounge in the airport until paramedics arrived.

He was transported to an undisclosed hospital, where he is expected to remain for several days.

Stallings also suffered a stroke in May.

"(Stallings) is in good spirits and is looking forward to rescheduling his Legendary Coaches events with Pat Dye in Huntsville and Montgomery as soon as doctors release him,” Hill Entertainment said in a statement.

"The Legendary Coaches Radio Show" airs locally from 9-11 a.m. Saturdays on 94.9-FM and 102.5-FM.

Stallings led Alabama to the national championship in 1992. He coached the Crimson Tide from 1990-96 and compiled a record of 70-16-1.

(1/3) "This morning, awaiting his flight to Huntsville, Coach Gene Stallings suffered a minor stroke @ Dallas-Ft Worth airport." — Coach Pat Dye (@CoachPatDye_) August 14, 2017

(2/3) "He has been taken to the hospital, but is in good spirits. He is looking forward to rescheduling his Legendary Coaches Events... — Coach Pat Dye (@CoachPatDye_) August 14, 2017

(3/3) with Coach Dye in Huntsville and Montgomery as soon as doctors release him." Please keep him & his family in your thoughts & prayers. — Coach Pat Dye (@CoachPatDye_) August 14, 2017

© 2017 WFAA-TV