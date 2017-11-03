Five Dallas Cowboys to watch in Week 9

Oct 29, 2017; Landover, MD, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) shakes hands with fans while leaving the field after the Cowboys' game against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Geoff Burke, Geoff Burke)

DALLAS - The Dallas Cowboys are coming off their second straight win, this time in pouring rain. While Ezekiel Elliott was the main catalyst in their 33-19 win, the team will be without him for the foreseeable future. Well, six games at the most. Now the team will turn to Alfred Morris, who is slated to be the starter on Sunday against Kansas City:

A source informed of the decision tells me Alfred Morris will start Sunday for the Cowboys at running back. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) November 2, 2017

Just kidding.

Ezekiel Elliott is back for this week. 2nd Cir just granted request for administrative stay. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2017

Yes, Zeke has received what feels like his 20th reprieve this season and will play in Sunday's game against Kansas City.

Dak Prescott

Had Zeke actually been forced to take his suspension, the bulk of weight would have been placed firmly on the shoulders of Dak Prescott ahead of Sunday's game against one of the best teams in football. Instead, with his running mate back in action, Prescott won't be alone in keeping the offense firing on all cylinders.

However, there's still room for improvement from the Cowboys QB. This is only the second game for Prescott against an AFC West opponent. In the first game he attempted 50 passes against the Denver Broncos in one of his worst performances as a professional. To beat Kansas City, Dak will need to be more efficient.

Tyrone Crawford

Tyrone Crawford has been making big plays the last few weeks and Dallas will need more of the same on Sunday against KC. Crawford turned the entire game in Washington around with his blocked field goal that resulted in a touchdown that swung the game in a completely different direction. Instead of going down 16-7, the Cowboys took the lead at 14-13 and never looked back.

With the added attention to DeMarcus Lawrence and David Irving, look for Crawford to continue to have chances to make an impact. Crawford is the third pass rusher who can tie a career high in sacks with one more and the opportunity to set a new one here just past the halfway point of the season.

Alfred Morris

Even though Ezekiel Elliott will play, he hasn't practiced much this week and has had a hectic travel schedule appealing his suspension in New York. That means Morris could potentially see his carries increase this weekend against KC as he's gotten first team snaps in practice this week.

Morris is a perfect fit for the zone blocking scheme that the Cowboys currently use in their running game. Should Morris return to the back he was from 2012-14, it will likely earn him another shot to start beyond the 2017 season.

Sean Lee

The defense has a tall task of trying to contain the NFL’s current leading rusher in Kareem Hunt. He currently averages 95.4 yards per game. Lee will need a big game to contain Hunt and force this offense to be one dimensional.

With Sean Lee the Dallas Cowboys give up 82.8 yards per game on the ground. Their only loss was to the Chiefs’ division rival from Denver. Stopping Hunt will be the key to a Dallas Cowboys victory.

Ezekiel Elliott

After rushing for 297 yards and scoring five touchdowns in his last two games, the Cowboys have to be excited to know they have Ezekiel Elliott for at least another Sunday. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York granted Elliott a temporary stay of his six-game suspension meaning another opportunity to play against a tough opponent for Dallas.

Zeke and the Cowboys should know more next week whether or not Elliott will indeed be forced to serve his suspension this season. If Dallas believes Elliott will miss the next six games, perhaps you'll see more touches from Rod Smith and/or Darren McFadden on Sunday, as well.

