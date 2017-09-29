Five Dallas Cowboys to watch in Week 4

DALLAS - The Dallas Cowboys were able to right the ship Monday Night against the Arizona Cardinals. They got off to a slow start, but fortunately the team’s defense kept them in the game early on until the offense was able to capitalize on short fields for three of their touchdowns.

The team's fourth touchdown put the game to bed as Brice Butler and Dak Prescott engineered a 75-yard drive late in the fourth quarter that was punctuated by an Ezekiel Elliott TD run.

The Dallas Cowboys now look to Sunday and the Los Angeles Rams. For the second straight week, the team takes on an opponent they faced during the preseason. Both teams come into the contest with a 2-1 record.

DeMarcus Lawrence

There isn’t a hotter defensive player in the league than the NFC Defensive Player of the month. Lawrence has registered 6.5 sacks and 17 tackles through three games. Lawrence is currently 1.5 sacks away from matching his career high.

The Rams are only giving up one sack/per game through the first three weeks. With the way Tank is playing, it will be an important battle to watch. His impact on the run game has been as big as his sacks. Look for Lawrence to improve his consecutive sack streak which stands at three games after only recording one a season ago.

Dez Bryant

Dez Bryant came into the season healthy for the first time since his 2014 season. In Tony Romo's final healthy season, 2014 was the year that Dez really torched opposing defenses on route to a 16-touchdown campaign. Many expected a similar type approach to this season but he has yet to take over a game through three weeks.

Bryant seems to show up against the Rams over his career. In the three games against Los Angeles, Bryant has scored three touchdowns with an average of 72.3 yards per game. Look for Bryant to be more involved this game.

Jourdan Lewis

Lewis was forced into a more prominent role against the Broncos due to the injuries to Orlando Scandrick and Chidobe Awuzie. Unfortunately for Lewis, the results weren’t promising that day in Denver. Lewis did however show up against the Cardinals and had a nice game. He will get yet another opportunity to show his worth versus Los Angeles.

With questions surrounding Nolan Carroll following his concussion, Lewis will get more reps at cornerback. If the 2017 third round pick continues to improve, Carroll may become expendable should the secondary get healthy.

Ryan Switzer

The Cowboys drafted the Cole Beasley clone to help the return game. And while he has been the primary returner, he is also slowing working his way into the offense and should get more looks moving forward. Switzer creates excitement with the ball in his hands.

On Monday night, Switzer came close to breaking off a big return with a season-long 21-yard return. When the Cowboys force a punt on Sunday, keep an eye on Switzer because he is getting close to consistently giving the offense a short field with which to work with.

Xavier Woods

The team seems to find these players in the later rounds who fall for some strange reason. It happened with Anthony Brown and this year they were able to find Xavier Woods in the sixth round. Woods was a playmaker at the college level. The question was, could he translate that to the NFL?

Woods saw the most playing time of his young career on Monday against the Cardinals. Woods has a nose for the ball so while the Cowboys secondary hasn’t generated the interceptions this season, Woods is looking to change all of that. Watch for Woods to make a house call against Jared Goff and the Rams on Sunday.

Which players will you be keeping your eye on this Sunday as the Cowboys take on the Rams? Share 'em with Patrick on Twitter @DraftCowboys.

