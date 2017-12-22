Five Cowboys to watch for Week 16 against Seattle

Aug 26, 2017; Arlington, TX: Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) on the bench during the second half against the Oakland Raiders at AT&T Stadium. (Photo: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports, Custom)

DALLAS -

The regular season for the Dallas Cowboys is coming to an end in two weeks with their post season plans still hanging in the balance. Dallas is coming off their second three-game winning streak of the season after a 20-17 victory in Oakland on Sunday Night. The focus now shifts to the Seattle Seahawks and the return of Ezekiel Elliott.

Much like the last three games, the Cowboys must once again win or see their season end with no hopes of post-season play.

These five players will be monumental in the outcome of the regular season finale at AT&T Stadium:

Ezekiel Elliott

Elliott will make his way back onto the field following a six-game suspension in which he saw his team play to a .500 record (3-3) in his absence. Elliott currently has 783 rushing yards in eight games played. With just 217 yards over the final two games, Elliott can surpass 1,000 yards for a second-straight season.

The Seattle defense has struggled with stopping the run in the last two weeks. The Rams and Todd Gurley gashed the Seahawks with 244 yards rushing last week. The week prior, it was Leonard Fournette and the Jaguars going for 156 yards.

With the bet that Elliott made with Eric Dickerson, it doesn’t seem that far-fetched of an idea for Zeke to rush for 200 yards on fresh legs.

Dak Prescott

No one player is going to be happier seeing number 21 on the field than Prescott. He simply plays better with Elliott. In Zeke’s absence, Prescott averaged 22 fewer yards through the air but with double the interceptions.

Look for Prescott to take advantage of a defense that is hurt in the backend and perhaps one geared up to stop Elliott. Dak should be able to take advantage of a team missing Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor.

DeMarcus Lawrence

Russell Wilson is a very dangerous quarterback, especially when he is able to get outside the pocket. With the possibility for David Irving to miss at least another week, it will be up to Cowboys sack leader Lawrence to keep the mobile quarterback contained.

Lawrence, the third-leading sack master in the NFL, will need a big game disrupting things up front if the Cowboys want to ground the Seattle offense similar to their 42-7 loss to the Rams.

Byron Bell

Bell was called upon during the game against the Raiders on Sunday when All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith went down with a knee injury. If Smith can't go against Seattle, it will be up to Bell to protect Prescott’s blindside. Obviously, this will be a downgrade for Dallas.

When the Cowboys played the Falcons without Smith, Prescott was sacked six times by the same defensive end. However, Chaz Green -- not Bell -- was the starter at left tackle in that game.

Bell will still need to step up to the challenge of stopping the duo of Frank Clark (8) and Michael Bennett (7.5) from Seattle who have 15.5 sacks between them. A potent rushing attack for Dallas should minimize their impact.

Dez Bryant

Fans have been waiting for a huge performance from Dez Bryant and each week they get a little more disappointed. This is a perfect storm for Bryant. He will likely see less coverage rolled his way with the defense focused on stopping Zeke.

Bryant won’t have to deal with Sherman this time around. In his four previous games against Seattle, Dez has yet to reach the endzone in four opportunities. This game is set up to allow Bryant to take advantage of a depleted Seattle secondary and be the player he is being paid to be.

Which Cowboys will you be keeping your eye on this weekend? Share 'em with Patrick on Twitter @DraftCowboys.

© 2017 WFAA-TV