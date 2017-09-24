Every NFL team that played Sunday protested in some way

Members of the New England Patriots kneel during the National Anthem before a game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on September 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo: Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

It was an historic Sunday in the National Football League. The way you view that history, and how it is remembered, is up to you.

In response to comments from Donald Trump on Friday night, every team that played a game Sunday -- 28 in total -- had at least one player protest in some way, shape, or form.

Trump said Friday that NFL owners should say to players who protest during the National Anthem - "get that son of a bitch off the field right now."

In response, every team protested.

Of the 28 who have played since Trump's comments -- the Rams and 49ers played Thursday night; the Cowboys and Cardinals play Monday night -- each team protested in their own way.

One team -- the Carolina Panthers -- had only one player protest. While the rest of the team treated the anthem like they would have on any other day, Julius Peppers remained in the locker room.

"There's only a few times in a man's life where he gets to stand up for something that you believe in, and make a statement," Peppers said. "Today, I thought, was my chance. And I took it."

Three teams remained in the locker room during the anthem. The Steelers, Seahawks, and Titans all did not participate in the National Anthem. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin maintained that the decision was an effort to remove themselves from the issue, and not a protest. But comments from some of his players displayed the desire of some to make a statement.

Five teams did not have any players kneel, but did take part in a "linked arms" display during the anthem. Those five teams: the Jets, Vikings, Bears, Bengals, and Texans.

The other nineteen teams (the Giants, Eagles, Washington, the Patriots, Bills, Dolphins, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders, Packers, Lions, Browns, Ravens, Saints, Bucs, Falcons, Colts, and Jaguars) displayed their protest via some combination of players kneeling, sitting, and linking arms. Some players raised fists.

The Cowboys and Cardinals play on Monday Night Football, airing on WFAA in North Texas. The Cowboys have never had a player protest during the National Anthem. Whether they will on Monday night remains to be seen.

On Sunday, Draya Michele -- the fiance of Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick -- posted a note on her Snapchat story, with the quote "Some people aren't 'allowed' to kneel. That's pretty sh*tty."

It is not clear whether the statement was directly related to the Cowboys organization, or Scandrick.

© 2017 WFAA-TV