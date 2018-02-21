Equanimeous St. Brown could make a name for himself in Dallas

SAN ANTONIO,TX - NOVEMBER 12: Equanimeous St. Brown #6 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as Elijah Riley defends #23 of the Army Black Knights. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images) (Photo: Ronald Cortes, 2016 Getty Images)

DALLAS - The man with one of the most unique names in college football, Equanimeous St. Brown is a joy to watch with the ball in his hands. He is a bit of a raw prospect only appearing in 27 games during his career with the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame.

The Dallas Cowboys are no strangers to South Bend with two selections coming from that school since Jason Garrett took over as head coach, but they haven’t taken a skill position player from Notre Dame since they made running back Julius Jones their first selection (in the second round) back in 2004.

Equanimeous St. Brown

Position: WR

College: Notre Dame

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 203

College Production:

Class Games Rec Yards Avg TDs Fr 2 1 8 8.0 0 So 12 58 961 16.6 9 Jr 13 33 515 15.6 4 Totals 27 92 1484 16.1 13

As stated, Brown is a bit raw but he stands out when you tune in to watch his games and film. The Fighting Irish’s website has him listed at 6’5” and Equanimeous uses ever bit of that frame at times. He can use his speed to get by defenders and his long arms to reel in the ball. His speed and concentration was on full display during the Texas game in 2016.

While creating some separation, Brown snatches the ball out of the air and still has the wherewithal to get his free hand down to propel him into the end zone for the score. This requires good concentration to not only hold onto the ball when the defender goes low but also knowing where the end zone line is.

Earlier in that same contest he uses his strong hands to bring in a back shoulder fade for another score and was able to get the foot down in bounds.

Catching doesn’t seem to be an issue for Brown but his production did suffer in 2017, only bringing down 33 passes in 13 games. Some would point to the departure of Deshone Kizer to the NFL as one big reason why. There are a multitude of reasons for why he wasn’t the same player for his junior campaign, but one should expect he will bounce back strongly in the NFL.

While explosive plays could be the norm for Brown he needs to refine his blocking craft at the next level. Often times he is unable to sustain his blocks for an extended period. Adding some bulk to his lean frame could do wonders on top of enhancing his technique.

He sometimes can be late to getting to his man which also can be a concern. All of these issues are coachable concerns that can be addressed by position coaches and the strength and conditioning afforded by the NFL.

Teams just need to find a way to get Brown on the field and in space with the ball. He can be an explosive weapon against defenses in the second and third levels. Equanimeous St. Brown is just scratching the surface of his sky-high potential. Likely he will be a day two selection with all the boom or bust hype surrounding him. Dallas could use a playmaker like Brown in 2018.

Are you in favor of the Cowboys taking a chance on St. Brown or would you rather they go for a more polished player? Share your thoughts with Patrick on Twitter @DraftCowboys.

