Emotional Jerry Jones admonishes media in wake of Whitehead situation

"Onxard, CA -- Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' reaction to cutting receiver Lucky Whitehead was a stark contrast to that of Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett.

Hours earlier Garrett reiterated the company line on the Lucky Whitehead situation ad nauseum.

Garrett's comments on the heels of Virginia police revealed Tuesday morning that they implicated the wrong guy and Lucky Whitehead was not arrested for shoplifting.

It was a case of mistaken identity, so the police apologized. The Cowboys think it that was necessary.

"We made a decision we deemed to be in the best interest of the Dallas Cowboys. We're standing by that decision and we're going to move on," said Garrett.

Then he said it again and again and again.

Garrett gave nearly the same answer six times straight and nine times overall in a press conference that lasted exactly 3 minutes and 12 seconds.

It came off as mind-numbing and devoid of any empathy.

Following the Cowboys afternoon practice, the owner's reaction was everything the head coach's wasn't. He was emotional and genuine.

"Now you're talking to somebody here that if y'all had done one thing in my time and that is criticize me in how I will back up a player to a fault," said Jones.

"You've done it. You've done it for years for that. I will back 'em up to a fault so that when we do make a decision around here that's in the best interest of the team to move on, there's one thing you can forget about and that is whether you're being fair or whether you've given it consideration of what it means to the individual. That doesn't happen around here."

While that may be true there's at least one former Cowboys receiver that doesn't see it that way.

