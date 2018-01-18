Dr. Nassar, you deserve everything coming to you

Dr. Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics team doctor accused by more than 100 girls of sexual abuse, wrote a letter to the judge in his case this week.

You see, Nassar has pleaded guilty to 10 counts of sexual assault. Part of that plea deal is that he has to sit through victim impact statements from all 135 women who accused him.

Nassar told the judge he's not sure he's mentally capable of dealing with that. To which the judge, beautifully, responded with "this isn't worth the paper it's written on."

Dr. Nassar, you deserve everything you've got coming to you.

© 2018 WFAA-TV