D'Onta Foreman drafted by Houston

D'Onta Foreman #33 of the Texas Longhorns breaks free for a 37 yard touchdown run against the Baylor Bears during the first half on October 29, 2016 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. (Photo: Cooper Neill/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

D'Onta Foreman was drafted by the Houston Texans in the third round.

Foreman left school early for his NFL dreams, but watched as other running backs, including Oklahoma's Joe Mixon, were drafted ahead of him. = Foreman wasn't drafted until the 89th pick in the selection process.

But it was worth the wait to be drafted by his hometown team.

“I’m so happy. I can’t be more proud. I thank the organization of Houston. That’s where I really wanted to go. I really wanted to play. I’m excited for them to draft me. I’m ready to go to work,” Foreman said.

Foreman joins a team known for its defense, but the Texans have concentrated on the offense in the 2017 draft. Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson was picked in the 1st round.

“Life everybody says, he’s a proven winner,” says Foreman.



© 2017 KVUE-TV