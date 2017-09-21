Sep 17, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes the ball in the second half against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ron Chenoy, Ron Chenoy)

We've heard it for days... the Denver Broncos created a "blueprint" for how to slow down the Cowboys offense.

Don't believe the hype.

"No, I don't buy into that," Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says. "I just think we didn't play our game, and we didn't execute the way we should or normally do."

For one -- a big part of that "blueprint" requires having the talent Denver does on defense.

"Obviously Denver's been one of the best defenses in the league over the last few years," head coach Jason Garrett says. "They've got a lot of good players, they've got good coaches."

But still, many are saying it: Stop the run game, force Dallas to pass. Put it all on Prescott's shoulders.

His response:

"I kinda encourage teams, and hope teams give us those same schemes and those matchups. So, I'm not buying it."

The reality of the matter is, 'stop the run, and force them to pass' isn't a blueprint. It's a cliche that dates back through the history of this game. And it's a defensive methodology that the Cowboys have faced regularly in the past.



"I mean, every week people stack the box. It's not something we're seeing for the first time," running back Ezekiel Elliott says. "It may have been the first time it worked that successfully, but teams do that every week. So I don't think there's any blueprint to stopping us. It all comes down to how we go out there and execute."

Elliott carried nine times for eight yards in the Cowboys 42-17 loss in Denver on Sunday.

"It's week 2 in the NFL," Prescott says. We've got a lot of football left to play. A lot of big wins, and maybe other losses. It's all a part of this league.""

In other words -- relax.

