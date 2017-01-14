Dez Bryant: I've never known a reflection without adversity

Frisco -- Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant is the focus in the latest of a Cowboys-produced video series entitled, "Finish This Fight."
In it, Bryant says of looking in the mirror, "I've never known a reflection without adversity."
How do you flip the script? @DezBryant wants you to know who he really is - and how he wants to #FinishThisFight pic.twitter.com/l4HbATpQqv— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 14, 2017
Copyright 2016 WFAA
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs