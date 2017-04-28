Desoto ISD board reviewing possible UIL violations by Peterman; board remains split

Desoto ISD's school board is split on the future of head football coach Todd Peterman, as a school board vote looms, but multiple UIL violations are allegedly at the heart of the matter.



Peterman led Desoto to the first state championship in school history in December, as the Eagles posted a 16-0 record and won the 6A Division II title. Despite his success, Peterman's job is in jeopardy -- but the reasons for that have been hotly debated since news broke of his possible ouster on Monday afternoon.

One member of the current school board confirms the board is looking into multiple potential UIL violations, as they review Peterman's status. Those potential violations include but are not limited to recruiting violations, a violation of the UIL's eight hour limit on practice time, and the use of chewing tobacco on the sideline.

Peterman admits to the use of chewing tobacco, but maintains it was a one-time occurrence, and he says that "behavior was corrected". However he says he has "never recruited or been accused of recruiting," and also says he "never [has] broken the 8 hour rule".



WFAA filed an open records request with the UIL for any information pertaining to Peterman, or potential UIL violations. One document was provided -- a handwritten note from an anonymous person, complaining of recruiting, changing of players grades, and Peterman allowing players he's trying to recruit to stay at his house.



A school board member says he knows nothing of Peterman having players staying at his home.

But another member of the school board feels the entire "storm concerning Coach Peterman's contract" is "a way to try to influence" the coming school board election.

Jerry Hall is a three-year member of the Desoto ISD board. In a Facebook post earlier this week, that Hall says has since been deleted, Hall says former board members are "posting about something they should know nothing about". He says the "former trustees know what laws and rules we are dealing with employees and cannot discuss anything about what might be going on."

There have been many who have put forth the theory that this review is racially motivated. Desoto is a predominantly African-American town (78.2% of students). Peterman is white.