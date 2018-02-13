DeSoto, Duncanville coaches given probation for teams' brawl

Video of the fight posted to Twitter by Jabari Johnson.

The University Interscholastic League has placed the DeSoto and Duncanville boys basketball coaches on probation for two years for their teams' brawl during a game last week.

DeSoto coach Chris Dyer and Duncanville coach Corey Chism were also given public reprimands by the UIL.

Before the UIL's decision Tuesday, DeSoto had agreed to forfeit its final two games of the season

A fight broke that broke out last Tuesday between the powerhouse basketball programs was captured on video. Players could be seen shoving each other and throwing punches in what erupted into a benches-clearing brawl at Duncanville’s Sandra Meadows Arena.

What appeared to be parents, members of the coaching staffs and security personnel were seen restraining players.

Former UNT basketball player Jabari Johnson posted video of the fight to Twitter.

“I hate we had to witness this ugly scene [tonight],” he wrote. “There's no place for this in the game of [basketball]. Players suffered injuries & its likely that suspensions will impact both teams moving forward.”

DeSoto players were wearing black uniforms, and Duncanville was wearing gray. No injuries or suspensions were immediately confirmed.

The team will forfeit the team's last two regular games, according to DeSoto ISD. The players involved in the incident also will receive a game suspension. The school said it also suspended indefinitely a student from the program in connection with the incident.

