Dallas Stars to host 2018 NHL Draft

The Dallas Stars and the National Hockey League have announced that the 2018 NHL Draft will be held in Dallas.

The Stars and the NHL held a special event on the Reunion Lawn to break the news.

In 2017 the Draft was held in Chicago, after Buffalo hosted the event in 2016. 2018 will mark the first time in the history of the draft that it is held in Dallas. It is only the sixth time the draft will be held in a southern state.

For the first two decades of the draft, it was held in Montreal. In the mid-1980s they began moving the draft around. And now for the first time, Dallas will play host.

