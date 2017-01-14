Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers playoff preview

Cowboys hope for a repeat with Zeke against the Packers on Sunday. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Benny Sieu, Benny Sieu)

DALLAS - A rematch with the Green Bay Packers is all that separates the Dallas Cowboys from a return to the NFC championship game.

By all accounts, today’s divisional-round game should prove more competitive than the October original, when the Cowboys bulldozed their way to a 30-16 victory over the Packers in a turnover-filled slugfest at Lambeau Field.

A lot has been made of Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ late-season turnaround, in which the team started off 4-6 before running the table with six consecutive wins to close the regular season and a first-round playoff victory over the New York Giants. This jaw-dropping run has convinced some in the national media to proclaim the Packers the best team in the NFC.

But how much better are the Packers now than they were when these two teams last faced off? And what’s been driving their success?

To explain the Packers turnaround, I looked first to understand the shift in the team’s scoring margin. In their first 11 games, the Packers were outscored by opponents by an average of 3.4 points per game. In their seven-game win streak, the Packers have flipped the tables, outscoring opponents by 14 points per game—an improvement of 17.4 points per contest.

With that in mind, improvements in the Packers turnover rates explain nearly two-thirds of the team’s positive shift in scoring margin, according to Pro Football Reference’s expected-points model. In the first 11 games, the Packers offense turned the ball over 16 times, including four times against the Cowboys. In the seven games since, the offense has turned the ball over exactly once—an almost certainly unsustainable mark.

The Packers defense has stepped up producing takeaways, as well. After picking off only seven passes and recovering three fumbles in the first 11 games, the defense has intercepted 11 balls and recovered nine fumbles in the last seven games.

The chart below helps measure the impact of turnovers and other factors on the Packers improved scoring margin, although offensive and defensive categories include turnovers, meaning their effect is counted twice:

Packers turnover differential

Weeks 1-11: -0.55

Weeks 12-present: +2.29

So what does this mean for the Cowboys? The Packers are no doubt a dangerous team, but their success recently has been built upon an unsustainable turnover differential and an improved, but not quite dominant, passing game.

Not counting the Week 17 garbage-time game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cowboys under quarterback Dak Prescott have averaged 7.3 net yards per attempt—a simple but telling statistic that counts sacks as passing plays—while the Cowboys defense has allowed 6.2 net yards per attempt.

Compare this Cowboys' passing differential of +1.1 to the Packers’ offense and defense, which have, at their peak over the last seven games, combined for a +1.0 passing differential and you see that Dallas has been doing this all year, not just recently. It's worth noting the Packers don’t exactly have an MVP-caliber running back like Ezekiel Elliott moving the chains on the ground, either.

Even though the Packers have rolled past their last seven opponents, Cowboys fans shouldn’t despair—at least, not as long as the Cowboys can at least tread water in the turnover battle. The Cowboys are the more complete team, and have the benefit of homefield advantage. Expect a close game.

Do you see the Cowboys will beating the Packers and advance to their first NFC Championship Game since 1996?

