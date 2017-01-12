Jan 1, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Eric Hartline, Eric Hartline)

DALLAS - The Dallas Cowboys are two wins away from a return to the Super Bowl. The last time they made it that far, I was wearing sneakers that lit up as I walked. They are also a game away from waiting until September for meaningful football to resume. The last time that happened was 2016.

So what can we expect for the remainder of this season? All predictions in this post are unbiased and 100% correct.

- Prior to kick-off against Green Bay, a small earthquake hits Cowboys Stadium, threatening the start time of the game. The all clear signal will be given once it is discovered that the impact was that of the entire Offensive Line simultaneously crashing their ATV's into one another. As part of his rookie duties, La'el Collins assumes responsibility for the incident and registers for a defensive driving course, only to find out it isn't "one of the funny ones".

- Looking to recreate his famous dive from Thanksgiving, Ezekiel Elliott will run in a score and Lambeau Leap into the Salvation Army giant kettle, only to discover it has been packed to the brim with fondue. Thanks to his healthy eating habits, he is available to resume play immediately.

- Dez Bryant will catch a pass from Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott. The notion that he caught it, previously dismissed as a hoax, will be proven as true.

- The Cowboys beat the Packers, and Jordy Nelson and Tony Romo will make post game plans for "Rib talk" over a delicious Ribwich, a chance encounter that leads to Romo being the latest Cowboy to guest star in a Simpsons episode. Since episodes take six months to animate, it is instantly outdated when Romo is traded in the offseason.

- As a jab to Rodgers for his trademark celebration, Dallas Assistant Coach Sting will gift the entire team replica WCW World Title belts. 85% of the team will be unaware of the reference due to age, and the offensive line will turn on him because he didn’t get them belt extenders.

- Aaron Rodgers will quietly inform the media post game that his name is actually pronounced "A. A. Ron", a fact he has hidden since elementary school in California…"You know….like the sketch," he will say as he fights back tears and breathes an enormous sigh of relief.

Other predictions stemming from the conclusion of this game

- After earning All-Pro honors as drive slayer for the Cowboys defense, Sean Lee slowly eases House Lannister quotes into his interviews and conversations. The Nittany Lion's transformation will be welcomed by his peers when they realize he will always pick up the tab.

- Dallas beats Seattle in the NFC Championship game after Seattle gets called for a crucial fourth quarter penalty for having too many men on the field. The extra five yards give Dallas a first down and seals the victory, and Seattle immediately removes all "12th man" references from the city limits.

- Dak loses track of time at the pre-game crawfish boil thanks to nefarious intentions from Houston citizens, and Tony Romo swoops in and finally gets his ring, defeating Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

- The City of Houston continues their hatred of Dallas, and in a jealous rage, cancels the post game celebration of Super Bowl LI, preventing the dropping of any confetti and balloons and abruptly cutting the music off to proclaim "Y'all don’t have to go home, but you can't stay here."

- Sting announces a move across Randol Mill Rd. as the newly hired Rangers Assistant to the Assistant Hitting Coach. He will leave mid-season due to a heated conversation with Analyst Pudge Rodriguez on the appropriate level of in-game eye black use.

- Remembering his time at Baylor, Terrance Williams pushes for a modernization of the Cowboys uniforms and even provides examples of the different possible color and accessory combinations. The team ghosts him after the courtesy meeting and allows him to leave via free agency.

- To coincide with their label of America's team, the team hosts a victory parade in every major American city. The tour, starting in February, includes a week in Houston, a stop at SXSW (badge only) in Austin, as well as Philly. It concludes as training camp for 2017 begins. Dallas Cowboys super fan Dirk Nowitzki will lead the victory chorus, and former Basketballer Mark Madsen will be brought in by the Marketing department to lead the choreography.

- Realizing the marketing potential of the Dak Zeke celebrity super name of "214", Jerry Jones patents the sequence with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. All phone numbers with said area code will be taxed monthly, with proceeds going to future development of a new Cowboys Stadium that will hover in the Dallas Stratosphere.

Got any more 100% accurate predictions? Share 'em with Irvin on Twitter @twittirv.

