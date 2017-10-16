Sports in 60: October 17, 2017

'If [Zeke Elliott] didn't hit that woman in Columbus, then take it all the way to the supreme court. But the Columbus city attorney thinks he did, the nfl thinks he did, and i think he did too. That's why the comment from cowboys owner Jerry Jones about h

WFAA 10:20 PM. CDT October 16, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories