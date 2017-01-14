Dak Prescott gets opportunity Tony Romo never had

Jan 1, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; A fan holds a sign for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (not pictured) before action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bill Streicher, Bill Streicher)

DALLAS - Tony Romo finished the 2017 season with one of the weirder lines a franchise QB has had in recent years: 3 completions on 4 attempts for 29 yards, 1 TD, and 0 interceptions.

Romo's descent happened for lots of reasons, the first of which is of course that Tony lost his job, and the second, that he has been so injury prone in recent years the Cowboys could hardly countenance playing him more, even in a game when they weren’t playing Dak Prescott, and risk him getting hurt. In a way, they gave him something nice: a resume item for his job next year.

I miss Tony Romo, and I wish he were the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. I understand why he’s not, and agree with it. Once your QB only has a few years left, at best, and you find the next franchise QB, what are you supposed to do?

The problem is, you can’t just go out and get the next good QB when you want to. Ask the ‘Boys themselves, who, between Troy and Tony, lurched from forgettable guy to forgettable guy. Ask the Browns, who last put together two winning seasons in a row – seriously – between 1988-1989.

A 26 year-old Bernie Kosar was their main guy that year. Obviously, if Tony had been healthy, Dak could have waited a couple of years. Didn’t hurt Aaron Rodgers any. But, you can’t unring this kind of bell.

Still, I would have loved to see what Tony could have done with this team and you’ll forgive me for thinking it’s more than Dak will, hard as that might be to believe. Tony never had a line clicking quite like this one and he obviously never had a running back like this one.

The one time Romo had anything approaching either was in 2014, which was not coincidentally the last time the Cowboys seemed Super Bowl worthy. Not to mention the fact that he never had a mind-reading All-Pro linebacker healthy and ready to guide the defense in the playoffs which is quality he could have used in that 2014 season.

Romo, during 2014, was already 34, but he put together a ridiculous season. Dak, in 2016, threw for 23 TDs to 4 INTs with six fumbles, a completion percentage of 67.8%, a QBR of 82.6 and a QB rating of 104.9. Tony, in 2014, threw for 34 TDs, with 9 INTs and 3 fumbles, a completion percentage of 69.9%, a QBR of 81.8 and a QB rating of 113.2.

It’s no surprise that a veteran QB at the tail end of his prime did a little better than a rookie, but still. Romo, that year, was 4th in the league in TD passes, despite sharing the scoring with DeMarco Murray, with six fewer INTs than anyone else in the top five besides Aaron Rodgers. He led the league in QB rating, QBR, yards per attempt, completion percentage, TD% (percentage of touchdowns thrown per pass), and in typical Romo fashion had five game-winning drives.

It was one for the record books and all because, for the first time in his career, he wasn’t running for his life on every play, and had somebody to hand the ball to who could take the pressure off a little.

I would love to see what he could do behind this line, with Ezekiel Elliot, and with Sean Lee. I’m not going to mourn overmuch that the Cowboys found somebody almost as good in a lot of ways, better in some, and way younger without having to go through ten years of bad QBs to find him. But, it’s a chance Romo deserved and I’m sorry he didn’t get it. And now, all eyes on Dak.

