Cowboys will only go as far as Dak and Zeke take them

DALLAS - Less than a year ago, Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott were rookies who had not played a down in the NFL. Expectations, at least for Prescott, were minimal. Many expected Elliott to thrive behind the NFL's best offensive line, but few expected him to put up the numbers he did.

Meanwhile, Prescott burst onto the scene and dazzled from the outset. He led the Cowboys to a franchise best 11-game winning streak, a 13-3 record and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.



Now, after just 17 NFL games and the retirement of Tony Romo, Prescott and Elliott are the new faces of a franchise long anointed as “America’s Team.”

Sustaining the success of a stellar 13-3 rookie campaign would already come with immense pressure. Tack on the fact Prescott and Elliott play for Jerry Jones in a stadium as large as Texas itself, and you are left with expectations many would crumble under.



The duo of Prescott and Elliott will undoubtedly – from now until their final snap as Cowboys – be tasked with bringing the Lombardi trophy back to Dallas. Cowboys fans have appropriately been known for their lofty expectations, and it will now be up to Prescott and Elliott to meet them, or face the wrath of critics.



If they need any help along the way, they can look no further than Romo, who long felt the ire of sports loudmouths who felt as though he was underperforming when he wasn’t. New York and Los Angeles may be two of the toughest markets to play in for other sports, but football in Texas might as well be a religion.



Make no mistake about it, surpassing their rookie efforts won’t be easy for Prescott and Elliott. The young Cowboy backfield will encounter trials and tribulations along the way.



The duo put up unworldly numbers in 2016. But in a 'what have you done for me lately league,' numbers many rookies would only fantasize about will only buy them so much leeway in 2017.

Elliott won the rushing title as a rookie with 1,631 yards and shattered several Cowboys records, including Tony Dorsett’s single season rookie rushing record. Had Dallas not rested Elliott over the final few games with a reduced amount of carries, he likely would have broken Eric Dickerson's long-held NFL record for yards by an NFL rookie running back.



Prescott, on the other hand, was not as flashy but was as sturdy as they come for a rookie. Prescott threw for 3,667 yards to go along with 23 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He broke Tom Brady's record for the most pass attempts without an interception to start a career, and finished the season with a 104.9 passer rating - good for third in the league behind league MVP Matt Ryan and Brady.

When both firing on all cylinders, Dak and Zeke rank atop the most menacing and tantalizing one-two punches in the NFL.

But now comes the true test – overcoming the dreaded sophomore slump.

To get back to the pinnacle of professional football, the Cowboys will rely on a juggernaut offense that has the ability to control the clock, wear down defenses and score at will.



Prescott and Elliott are the key ingredients for success.



Much like how the offense has taken pressure off a subpar defense, Prescott and Elliott take pressure off each other.



Prescott was one of the best quarterbacks in the league at hanging onto the ball last season. In fact, he turned the ball over just 10 times (four interceptions and six fumbles.) His efficiency, especially for a rookie was off the charts. Prescott was third in the NFL last year in total QBR with an 81.5 rating.

The two quarterbacks he trailed? They were playing in Super Bowl 51: Tom Brady and Matt Ryan.



Because opponents were forced to respect the passing game, defenses rarely were able to stack the box and load up for the run.



Cue Zeke.



When defense's did decide to blitz the house, Prescott would burn them with deep routes or quick slants for big gains. His ability to detect blitzes and audible at the line of scrimmage was Romo-esque.

And even though Dallas' weakness lies in its uncertain, retooled defense, the Cowboys will only go as far as Prescott and Elliott take them.



With Romo gone, Prescott has been handed the reins and Elliott is riding shotgun. The chips are in the center of the table, and the Cowboys are all-in on two young, talented and poised superstars.

It's Super Bowl or bust.

