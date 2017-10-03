Cowboys Switzer needs to maintain confidence

It's clear that Dallas Cowboys return man Ryan Switzer is affected by his muffed punt Sunday.



"Nothing's ever as good as it seems," Switzer said, "nothing's ever as bad as it seems."



"He's just gotta keep his confidence up," Cowboys tight end Jason Witten said. "He made some big plays last week in the return game. It's a tough position to be in. He'll get back -- he's a young player, and he'll bounce back."



It is important he doesn't lose his confidence, and Switzer says he can reference back to his first year as a collegiate player, and a muffed punt he had a North Carolina, to help him get past this mistake.



"I muffed a punt my freshman year at Virginia Tech," Switzer said. "If I would've just sulked or hung my head, or lost what makes me me, then I wouldn't have come back and returned those five punts for touchdowns that year."

Now if you're like me, you wondered why didn't he call for a fair catch on Sunday.

But look at some of his college returns, in the video above. This is something Switzer uses to his advantage, because he has the confidence he can deliver, even under intense pressure.



"What makes me a great player is my gut, and my instincts on the field," Switzer said. "It's hurt me sometimes in the past, but more often than not, it's been beneficial to me."



Beneficial to the tune of seven punt returns for touchdowns in college.

And once he gets one as a pro, you'll forget all about that muff on Sunday.

© 2017 WFAA-TV