Cowboys sign Nugent as injury replacement for kicker Dan Bailey

Frisco - Veteran kicker Mike Nugent will be the injury replacement for Cowboys Dan Bailey, who will miss "at least a few weeks," according to head coach Jason Garrett.

This will be the 13th season for Nugent, who broke into the league as a second-round pick with the Jets in 2005. He spent four years there and the last seven years with the Bengals. He also had stints with the Cardinals and Bucs in between.

For his career, Nugent's made 80.8 percent of his field attempts. Last year in Cincinnati, the 35-year old made 23-of-29 field goal attempts (79 percent) with a long of 47 yards.

To make room for Nugent on the 53-man roster, the Cowboys released defensive end Damontre Moore.

From Rowlett and a former Texas A&M Aggie, Moore signed with the Cowboys as a free agent in the offseason. After serving a 2-game substance abuse suspension, Moore played the next three games but was inactive last Sunday against the 49ers.

