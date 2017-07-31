Cowboys roster rankings: #20-16

Jan 1, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams (83) catches a 3-yard touchdown pass against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Nolan Carroll (22). Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Eric Hartline, Eric Hartline)

This year's Cowboys team has a great deal of potential. This franchise has drafted very well in recent years, giving it a young core that is the envy of most teams in the NFL. But of all the Cowboys, who's the most important to them? Who could they least afford to lose? Four of us took a stab at this question with our own roster rankings, combined the results... and voila. We're proud to present the first of four installments of WFAA's 2017 Cowboys roster rankings. Enjoy!



Dallas Cowboys defensive end David Irving (95) on the sidelines during the game against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional playoff game at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons)

#20: David Irving:

The David Irving we saw late last season was perhaps the Cowboys' second-best defender. For moments, he was a terror; a pass-rushing demon sent from the football gods to terrorize quarterbacks for past sins. He single-handedly took over against Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers, helping to put away a close game.

However, we don't always see that David Irving. We won't see him for the first four games of this season, as he's been suspended by the NFL for a performance enhancing drug that he says he wasn't aware qualified as one (check your supplements, kids). Irving could vault into the top 10 by the middle of this year, and he could fall off entirely. The Cowboys can only hope their 6'7 lineman channels his late-season magic over the course of 2017. If he does, he'll receive a serious paycheck.



May 24, 2017; Frisco, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (33) defends against wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) in practice at the Star in Frisco. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Tim Heitman, Tim Heitman)

#19: Chidobe Awuzie

No unit on the team saw as much turnover as the defensive backs. Brandon Carr, Mo Claiborne, Barry Church and JJ Wilcox all found greener (as in the color of money) pastures, and the team replaced them by throwing half their draft at new defensive backs. Chido Awuzie, taken 60th overall, is the jewel of that class. Projected as an early 2nd-round talent by most, Awuzie fell due to the richness of the cornerback position in this year's draft. In four years at Colorado he was a versatile, productive performer who lined up all over the secondary.

By all accounts, the Cowboys have been duly impressed by his work - Awuzie has spent significant time with the #1 defense early in training camp, even matching up with Dez Bryant on occasion. He'll likely get the majority of his snaps as a cornerback, but should also play some safety.

Jan 1, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams (83) catches a 3-yard touchdown pass against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Nolan Carroll (22). Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Eric Hartline, Eric Hartline)

#18 Terrance Williams

Terrance Williams is an underrated player. The hometown kid has been a consistently healthy, reliable #2 receiver for Dallas since being drafted in 2013. But his flaws always left fans wanting more, rather than appreciating what he is. Williams is a productive deep threat who has never missed a game, rarely drops passes and comes free of the off-field issues several other Cowboys receivers have dealt with recently.

The advanced stats recognize his contributions - last year, Williams ranked fourth among wide receivers in

Football Outsider's DVOA stat - an illustration of his efficiency when involved in a play. Williams was targeted 61 times last year and totaled 594 yards - 9.7 yards per attempt. Dez Bryant was targeted 96 times for 796 yards - 8.3 yards per attempt. Obviously, nobody's arguing about who's better. Bryant faces tougher coverage and more attention, creating opportunities for players like Williams. But T-Will is a very solid player and a positive part of this team.

Nov 13, 2016; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown (30) during the first half of their game at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Jason Bridge-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jason Bridge, Jason Bridge)

#17 Anthony Brown

The Cowboys' 2016 draft will go down in history as one of their best. Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott got most of the love, but there was also Maliek Collins. There was Jaylon Smith. And way back in the sixth round, Anthony Brown.

Brown didn't come in with a lot of fanfare. He performed well at the combine and rode the wave of a strong senior season at Purdue, but for whatever reason he was not on many teams' radar. With Orlando Scandrick and Mo Claiborne sidelined early in 2016, Brown got his opportunity - and he did not disappoint. For most other teams, Brown might have been the standout rookie of their class. He played significant snaps and never looked out of place. He might be a better fit covering slot receivers than outside, but Brown has the speed to run with most and should only improve going forward.

Nov 15, 2015; Tampa, FL, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (90) during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kim Klement, Kim Klement)

#16: DeMarcus Lawrence

It's put up or shut up time for Demarcus Lawrence. The pass-rusher known as 'Tank' has flashed great potential during his time as a Cowboy, but just as frequently he's had stretches of looking slow or confused. He's also spent large chunks of seasons injured or suspended, making him a fourth-year player with 32 NFL games to his name.

Lawrence's 2015 season drives the optimism. He had 8 sacks that year and was a rare bright spot for an underperforming Cowboys team. But his 2016 failed to live up to expectations and he ended the campaign with a single sack. Nobody's sure what to expect from Demarcus Lawrence, but in the last year of his rookie deal, he has a significant opportunity to prove himself - and profit handsomely as a result.

Runners up: Anthony Hitchens: 77 Nolan Carroll 82 Taco Charlton: 82

The three following installments of this list will arrive very soon. Feel free to let us know your feedback on Twitter or Facebook!

© 2017 WFAA-TV