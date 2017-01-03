Cowboys Observations: Dallas depth proves critical in Philly finale

Tony Romo was back in action on Sunday. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) (Photo: Rich Schultz, 2017 Getty Images)

DALLAS - The Cowboys work in the regular season is done. They finished with a record of 13-3 which ties them with the 1992 and 2007 teams. What’s funny is that Jason Garrett was around for all three of them. In 1992, he was on the Cowboys practice squad when Jimmy Johnson led the team to a Super Bowl victory.

Garrett was also the offensive coordinator in 2007 when Tony Romo, in his first full season as starting quarterback, would help the offense break records. And now, as the head coach, he’s leading another young quarterback, Dak Prescott, in his first year as the starter as they embark on a championship run.

It’s been an exciting regular season but before we jump into the thrills and trepidation of the playoffs, let’s take a look at the season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys didn’t pull out the win, but there were some things to be happy about. Here are some things that stood out the most.

Romo’s Return

It was crazy that Tony Romo’s first action of 2016 came in 2017. While the wait has been excruciating, the limited action he saw on Sunday served as a reminder that he’s still a great quarterback. Romo only had 29 yards on 3 of 4 passes, but he has some zing to his throws. It was great to see him sit back in the pocket and deliver some nice passes.

The Cowboys now have the most talented insurance policy in their back pocket as they enter the playoffs. And when you look at how the AFC has three playoff teams (Oakland, Houston, and Miami) sitting in bad shape when it comes to their backup quarterback situation, this has got to be a comforting feeling for Cowboys fans.

No longer are the days where losing your starting QB throws your team’s hopes into the trash bin. This was a big problem for the team last year, but the team stepped up and delivered in the off-season.

2015 COWBOYS FANS: We have the worst backup QB in the league, what are you going to do?



JERRY: How about have the best backup?



FANS: Aight — Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) January 1, 2017

A Little Déjà vu, Anyone?

In 2015, Dallas was the worst team in the NFC. This year, they are the best. Many people have wondered how a 4-12 team could make such a drastic improvement from one year to the next. Well, Sunday should serve as a reminder that when your quarterback is terrible, the team is doomed.

And it wasn’t just that Mark Sanchez was atrocious (he was) and failed to do anything on offense. The fact that the offense posed no threat of scoring completely changed how the Eagles attacked the defense.

The Cowboys defense leads the league with the fewest rushing attempts against them, just on the north side of 20 rushers per game. But the Eagles came at them with full force in the running game, rushing the ball 30 times. Philadelphia would use a three-headed monster of Darren Sproles, Byron Marshall, and Terrell Watson get the work done. The Eagles running backs would only average a mere 3.6 yards per carry, but they could afford to be conservative because they knew the Cowboys offense didn’t have the firepower to strike back.

The Eagles scored 27 points without having to complete a pass for more than 27 yards. Their moms must be really proud.

Gregory

Randy Gregory’s return to the lineup couldn’t have come at a better time as the Cowboys have been banged up on the defensive line. Against the Eagles, the defense was missing DeMarcus Lawrence, Tyrone Crawford, Terrell McClain, and Cedric Thornton so his services were desperately needed. After playing 23 snaps last week against Detroit, he would get 47 against the Eagles. And he made them count.

In just his second game back from suspension, Gregory got the first sack of his career. But it wasn’t just his pass rush that was helpful. Gregory had seven tackles, including one behind the line of scrimmage.

Gregory did get flagged for roughing the quarterback when he hit Carson Wentz in the helmet and he also got a little attached to the Eagles RB’s leg and didn’t want to give it back. All in all, it was a good performance from the Cowboys young defensive end. Now the question is – will he be allowed to help in the playoffs? Gregory is awaiting an appeal hearing that should be happening in the next 7 to 10 days.

The New Guys

With Emmett Cleary and Joe Looney making their first starts of the season, filling in for Tyron Smith and Ron Leary, you would expect the left side to be a huge liability. It wasn’t. These guys came in and played well. On one play, they both pulled to the left, effectively picking up a defender and allowed Alfred Morris to get a nine-yard gain.

Cleary did have an illegal formation penalty for not getting up far enough on the line of scrimmage, but other than that – he handled his assignments well. The same is not true for Doug Free. It’s pretty bad when you have two reserve linemen making their first starts of the season, yet you are still the worst blocker on the field.

Brandon Graham, who is a force against anyone, worked him over real good and was able to hit Dak Prescott on the opening drive. Later in the game, Graham blew past Free again to tackle Alfred Morris for a four-yard loss.

The newest Cowboy, Richard Ash, saw a little action in the fourth quarter at defensive tackle. While he was in on two tackles, he was a clear liability in the running game as Bryon Marshall was able to run all over Dallas on a 14-play, 75 yard drive that set up a field goal.

It’s not like there were big expectations for a player who was just claimed off the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad, but he didn’t show anything that would be worthy of retaining a roster spot once the regulars get back.

Wild Card Wilson

Damien Wilson had a rollercoaster game. He finished with a team-high eight tackles, but sometimes he was out of position. He is very aggressive and launches himself toward the runner. Aggression works great when he gets him, but not so much when he whiffs.

Wilson had a great third down tackle on Sproles deep in Eagles territory that forced them to punt. But then later, on a 3rd and 10 play, he was the spying on Wentz. He had him dead to rights for a stop, but got juked allowing the Eagles quarterback to scramble to get the first down. The Eagles would score two plays later when Wilson would get in Byron Jones' way just enough to slow him down to where he couldn’t defend a TD pass to TE Zach Ertz.

