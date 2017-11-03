Cowboys listed among teams in filing that claims NFL owners colluded against Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on from the sidelines during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on December 18, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images) (Photo: Scott Cunningham, 2016 Getty Images)

DALLAS - The Dallas Cowboys team was listed in a filing that alleges NFL team owners colluded to keep Colin Kaepernick from playing after he led a social justice protest that inspired other players to kneel on the sideline during the national anthem

All 32 NFL teams were named in the collusion grievance filed against league owners under the collective bargaining agreement. The filing demands an arbitration hearing.

The grievance also claims coercion against the 30-year-old player went as high as President Donald Trump.

According to ABC News and ESPN reports, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Houston Texans owner Bob McNair are among several selected to turn over cellphone and email records based on comments they made about Kaepernick or the sideline protests.

"NFL teams exhibited unusual and bizarre behavior regarding Mr. Kaepernick’s prospective employment," read the grievance. "Multiple NFL head coaches and general managers stated that they wanted to sign Mr. Kaepernick, only to mysteriously go silent with no explanation and no contract offer made to Mr. Kaepernick."

The filing also noted comments made by Trump against the sideline protests, specifically noting the moment he spoke at a campaign rally in September in Alabama.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a [expletive] off the field right now. Out! He’s fired. He’s fired,'" he told the crowd.

The affidavit claims Trump and Vice President Mike Pence continued to engage in "various public relations stunts designed to retaliate against Mr. Kaepernick and other players that have joined in Kaepernick’s peaceful protest."

Kaepernick hasn't signed with an NFL team since he ended his contract with the 49ers in March.

