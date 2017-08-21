Cowboys legends unveil Ring of Honor Walk in Frisco

Photo: Dallas Cowboys Twitter

They are among the best of the best. The Cowboys all came together for a ceremony to unveil the Cowboys Ring of Honor Walk at the team’s practice facility, The Star, in Frisco.



Those still alive who make up the Cowboys Ring of Honor were all there. Among them, the triplets, Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith and Troy Aikman.

At the Star 4 @dallascowboys ROH ceremony w the Original 88 @DrewPearsonLive @DezBryant will have this Jacket 1 day⭐️ pic.twitter.com/fwzuZ95qay — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) August 21, 2017

From the previous era, Roger Staubach, Drew Pearson and Tony Dorsett were in attendance as well.



Michael Irvin says he is humbled to be among the elite group.



”Not just our guys but those before us that helped truly build America’s team to where it is,” said Irvin.

Legends!



Here today for the #DallasCowboys Ring of Honor Walk presented by @drpepper unveiling. pic.twitter.com/d45vi7QkJ7 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) August 21, 2017

Emmitt Smith, the NFL’s all-time leading rushee had his youngest son Elijah beside him for the unveiling of his monument.

.@EmmittSmith22 unveiling his number monument on the Ring of Honor Walk presented by @drpepper pic.twitter.com/WAT3kg5g0H — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) August 21, 2017

”If my kids ever forget what their daddy used to do they will always have a place to go,” joked Smith.



Former Safety Darren Woodson says he remembers the day he first walked into Texas Stadium and saw the Ring of Honor.



”I still remember to this day I was sitting next to Kevin Smith on the star and and I looked up and said one of these days I want to be up there. I want to go into the history books as one of the greatest Cowboys.”



Troy Aikman the first player drafted by Jerry Jones after he bought the team went on to lead the Cowboys to 3 Super Bowl wins.



“Never at that time did I think my name would be in the Ring o Honor but really honored.

The greatest of America’s team all stood shoulder to shoulder for this historical moment in Cowboy history.

