Cowboys host Lions with big decisions to make

To say that the Dallas Cowboys have nothing to play for tonight, in their penultimate game of the 2016 season against the Detroit Lions, wouldn't quite be factual.

But it's pretty close.

The Cowboys have clinched the NFC East, the NFC's #1 seed, and home field advantage throughout the playoffs. There is nothing more the Cowboys can accomplish in the regular season.

The one caveat to that is this -- if Dallas wins their final two games of the season, they can become the first Cowboys team in franchise history to win 14 games in a season. No Dallas team has ever posted a season better than 13-3.

Chances are, that doesn't mean a whole lot to Jason Garrett.

Freshly minted Pro Bowlers Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott both have played just 14 NFL games so far in their careers, so the question of whether to rest the Cowboys starters will weigh heavy on this game. And that discussion takes on a new tenor, in the aftermath of season-ending injuries to Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, and Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has said that the Cowboys won't rest their players, echoing the sentiments of head coach Jason Garrett. The Cowboys were last in this position in 2007, when they went 13-3 and had locked up the NFC's #1 seed. That year, they rested some players in the final stretch, and then came off their playoff bye to look sluggish in an upset loss to the eventual champion New York Giants.

Needless to say, they don't want to repeat that history.

But the flip side of that coin is risking an injury to one of their key players. This machine of an offense that has cooked so perfectly for the vast majority of the season -- they'd throw a serious wrench in the gears by getting Prescott, Elliott, Dez Bryant or any other key player hurt.

The Lions come in at 9-5, and in need of a win. They can clinch a playoff berth with a victory, but still face an NFC North "championship game" next week against the Packers, regardless of tonight's outcome. Obviously they'd like to walk into that game knowing they'll be in the postseason, either way.

