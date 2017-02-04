Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett named NFL Coach of the Year

Jan 1, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett watches on during action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The Philadelphia Eagles won 27-13. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bill Streicher, Bill Streicher)

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has been named the AP NFL Coach of the Year, as handed out at the NFL Honors ceremony in Houston, Saturday night.

Garrett led the Cowboys to a 13-3 record, an NFC East title, and the #1 seed in the NFC playoffs, before being knocked off by Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round.

Garrett had to juggle a complex quarterback situation, as Tony Romo was hurt before the season began, thrusting rookie Dak Prescott into play. As Prescott continued to show, week after week, that he could get the job done at a high level, the decision for Garrett became more and more difficult -- and delicate.

His handling of that situation, and the overall guidance of a team that went 4-12 in 2015, to a nine-game turnaround in 2016, earned the 6th-year head coach the honor for his first time.

