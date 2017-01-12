Cowboys great Michael Irvin thinks this team can go all the way

Jan 29, 2014; New York, NY, USA; NFL former receiver Michael Irvin on the set of the NFL Network on radio row in preparation for Super Bowl XLVIII at the Sheraton Times Square. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jerry Lai, Jerry Lai)

Frisco -- Cowboys great Michael Irvin has experienced so much Super Bowl success and he's excited that this year's Cowboys team will make a run at reaching football glory.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer says not only is he a fan, but the 2016 version of the Cowboys reminds him of some of his best teams.

"Last year when we talked about any running back can get behind that line I thought we all kinda got a lesson on that," said Irving, "and we went and found the best running back to put behind the best line to get the best results."

Irvin says he's convinced that the Cowboys rookie tandem and Zeke Elliott can certainly handle what's in front of them, even if they don't completely understand it.

Jan 1, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) talks with running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) on the sideline against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

"All the work that they've put in their whole lives, they've waited for this moment," he said, "but they can't possibly fathom the enormity of it. They can't possibly fathom it."

That may not be a bad thing, though. Now is not the time for perspective, says Irvin, it's all about performance.

"Just continue to write your history," said Irvin when asked what advice he would give to the rookies. "Don't let anybody stop you from writing history like you're writing history right now, and you will be remembered forever."

Irvin has lived what he's talking about, winning 3 Super Bowls in 4 years in the 90's, and he desperately wants the same for the Cowboys of today.

He was an early adopter in terms of Dak Prescott. He recognized something exceptional from the former Mississippi St. start from the beginning and lobbied Jerry Jones to give the rookie a shot.

Prescott says Irvin gave him advice back in training camp that he really took to heart.

"Everybody should take that advice in life," said Prescott. "Just keep being who you are, just keep doing what you're doing that's got you up to this point. Don't change anything. Don't put too much pressure on yourself."

Those words passed on as the start of his pro career certainly seem relevant and Prescott prepares to take the next step in with his playoff debut Sunday against the Packers.

So how far can they go?

"I don't think they've come this far to say, 'good job' right here; I think they want to run this train all the way to the station," said Irvin.

That's why we're all looking forward to seeing how far this post-season ride will take us.

