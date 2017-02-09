Cowboys great Haley welcomes Brady into exclusive club

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates the game-tying two-point conversion against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports)

Dallas -- In Super Bowl 51, Tom Bray not only furthered his legacy, he earned a rare distinction. One that had been reserved for more than two decades for former Cowboys and 49ers star Charles Haley.

"I got that distinction in 1996," said Haley "It's 2017, I welcome Tom Brady into the five ring club."

With open arms, the Pro Football Hall of Famer accepting the only other member of perhaps the NFL's most exclusive club.

Haley and Brady are the only men to win five Super Bowl rings as players.

"Being on top of that mountain was really lonely," said Haley.

He making the final portion of that trek to the mountain top, winning three Super Bowls with the Cowboys in the 1990's. Jerry Jones says the team couldn't spell Super Bowl without Haley.

The fomer havoc-wreaking defensive end says he's rarely puts on all 5 ring at once, and wouldn't consider doing it publicly.

"It was a team effort for me to win those five super bowl rings, so me walking around with all five of them on, it would make people think, like, I did it myself, and I didn't," said Haley.

While he's happy to have some company in the five rings club, Haley goes against the grain in terms of how he ranks Tom Brady's career accomplishments. Haley says all those rings do not add up to Brady being the best ever.

"He may be one of the greatest, but he's not the greatest in my book," said Haley. "Today's quarterback {are} not like the Joe Montanas, the Elways, Dan Marinos, Jim Kelly, and Warren Moon."

Haley says quarterbacks of his era put up big numbers despite not having the extra benefit of today's rules that promote more scoring. And he's convinced they were tougher, becasue they had to be.

"Those guys got pounded," he said, "but still got up and were hall of famers."

Although he doesn't give Brady the nod as the GOAT, Haley's still rooting for Brady to do more, "If he's got an opportunity to get six I want him to get six," he said.

With the Patriots already installed as the betting favorite to win Super Bowl 52, it could happen. But be careful what you wish for, you never know who Brady might be facing next time.

