Cowboys get David Irving back on Sunday

Dallas Cowboys defensive end David Irving (95) on the sidelines during the game against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional playoff game at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons)

The Dallas Cowboys get defensive lineman David Irving back on Sunday -- just in time to play a Green Bay Packers team that he had a ton of success against last year. Irving won the NFC Defensive Player of the Week award after last year's Cowboys-Packers regular season matchup, thanks to his sack and three forced fumbles.

This week, he returns from a PED suspension that cost him the first four games of the season. While he's been gone, fellow defensive end Demarcus Lawrence has recorded 7.5 sacks. Irving is looking forward to teaming up with Lawrence, to bolster the Cowboys pass rush.

© 2017 WFAA-TV