Cowboys fans from across the country cheer on 'America's team/

You don't have to be from Dallas to love the Cowboys. Heck, you don't even have to be from Texas. As the Cowboys get ready to take on the Packers Sunday fans from just about every state are making their way to AT&T Stadium.

"I am Dallas Cowboys for life," said Rob Vail, a fan from Tennessee who traveled to Dallas with 100 other Nashville-based fans.

Other fans hailed from Alabama, Michigan and even Philadelphia, a city with a fiery rivalry between its team and Dallas. Raheem Stevenson and his family traveled from Pennsylvania for Sunday's game.

"The stadium is amazing, number one! Makes the link look like a high school field!," Stevenson said.

During a pep rally Saturday many out of state fans came to AT&T Stadium to see it up close for the first time. Fans took pictures with the cheerleading team, ran on the same field as their idols and took in 'Jerry World' in all its glory.

"Never been on the field like this, the best in the business baby," Vail said.

While every fan said Saturday was an incredible experience, they traveled across the country for what will happen Sunday on the field.

