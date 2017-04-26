Cowboys draft target Adoree' Jackson an exciting talent

Jan 2, 2017; Pasadena, CA, USA; USC Trojans defensive back Adoree' Jackson (2) celebrates after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2017 Rose Bowl game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee)

DALLAS - Good luck finding a player in this draft more explosive and exciting than USC’s Adoree' Jackson. Highlights alone, he might be considered the best player in this draft.

Adoree' Jackson – Junior – CB - USC – 5’10” 186 lbs. – Belleville, IL

Career Stats: 139 Tackles, 6 Interceptions, 3 Forced Fumbles, 4 Kick Return TD’s, 4 Punt Return TD’s, and 6 Receiving TD’s.

The Belleville, Illinois native was one of the highest rated players coming out of High School in 2014. Rivals.com labeled his position as “athlete” in high school - the most apt description for Adoree' Jackson.

When discussing Adoree' Jackson, you have to start with his ball skills. Rarely are defensive players as talented as Adoree' Jackson catching the ball and his ability after the catch.

Adoree' is one of the best cornerbacks in this draft at locating and making a play on the ball. Occasionally, USC used him as a weapon on offense—translating his ability to make plays on the ball while playing defense.

Next, you have to appreciate his blend of quickness and speed. He can cover the other team’s quickest receiver on short routes. Quickness allows him to mirror the receiver and not give up separation.

Also, Jackson can cover the other team’s fastest receiver down the field. He can turn and run stride for stride with any team’s fastest receiver.

Surprisingly, it is rare to find a cornerback who can cover with elite quickness and speed, but Jackson checks off both of those boxes.

Although he is one of the smallest cornerbacks in this draft, he isn’t afraid of contact. He is a solid tackler who will add value in run support.

Above is a clip that displays Jackson's effort and explosive speed to catch the running back before he scores. On this particular play, his team is down 31-3 in the 4th quarter but he is still playing hard so you should never question his effort.

There isn’t a better kickoff and punt returner in this draft. Eight special teams TD’s throughout his career demonstrates his exceptional value as a returner.

Unfortunately, Adoree' is short and thin. Bigger and stronger NFL receivers will give him problems because of his lack of size.

One of the few issues I have with Jackson in coverage is when he is playing off man coverage. There were several plays in a row where he gave up 10-15 yard stop routes because of the cushion he allowed the receiver to work with.

In addition, he will lock his eyes onto the QB attempting to catch an interception and lose track of the receiver. This allows his man to get open while he is solely focused on making an interception.

Below is an example of how Jackson is a feast or famine type of cornerback. As you can see, he bites on the pump fake and allows the receiver to run wide open for an easy touchdown.

Specifically for the Cowboys, their top two cornerbacks are similar in size as Jackson. As of now, the Cowboys don’t have a cornerback who can cover the other team’s bigger and stronger wide receiver like Brandon Carr did for them last year.

For this reason, I don’t like the fit for the Cowboys in the first round. I like the player, but I believe taking Adoree' Jackson would be redundant to what the Cowboys already have at cornerback.

His talent and upside might warrant a first round selection, but not for the Cowboys at No. 28.

Would you be disappointed if the Cowboys used their first round pick on Adoree'' Jackson?

