Cowboys display agitation with Jones, Trump creatively

Despite a few strings of no comments, the mood of the Dallas Cowboys locker room was set immediately upon the media's entrance today, when Cowboys corner Orlando Scandrick blasted YG & Nipsey Hussle's song "FDT" -- a song which goes by the parenthetical title of "F*** Donald Trump."
Meanwhile, defensive lineman David Irving -- who on Sunday raised a balled fist in the air just after the anthem concluded -- was slightly more willing to discuss.
He was asked if the team is still unified together.
"Yeah we're together. We're together."
Is the organization together?
"Yeah," Irving said hesitantly, with a smile, "we're together."
Irving was asked if he feels like he's been silenced.
"No comment."
Do you feel like the initial purpose of these protests have been lost in all this?
"No comment."
Did Jerry Jones risk dividing this locker room, by doing this?
"No comment."
Are your no comments 'yes'es'?
"No comment," Irving said, with a laugh.
Meanwhile, Scandrick did have a parting shot, when he grabbed a pair of pink cleats.
"These are for breast cancer awareness," Scandrick said, grabbing the cleats. "Yeah, we're allowed to support this."
The obvious juxtaposition -- they're allowed to support breast cancer awareness. They're not allowed to support racial equality.
