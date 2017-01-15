Cowboys defenders shoulder burden of season-ending loss

Jan 15, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional playoff game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons)

Arlington -- It took just nine seconds for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to create a sudden and final chapter in the Cowboys season, and Dallas defenders felt it.

"It just feels like [crap]," said Cowboys safety Barry Church, "and for it to end like that, it's heartbreaking."

On third and 20 with just 12 seconds left, Rodgers rolled left, bought extra time and with a defender taking aim, he calmly threw a strike across his body to Jared Cook, who made a fantastic catch on the sideline for a 35 yard gain, setting up Mason Crosby's game-winning 51-yard field goal.

Jan 15, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers tight end Jared Cook (89) catches a pass against Dallas Cowboys free safety Byron Jones (31) during the fourth quarter. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Jairaj, Kevin Jairaj)

The NFL's Hail Mary master was too far away to chuck one to the end zone, but this completion had the same effect.

"I don't even think they had a play called," said cornerback Orlando Scandrick.

Safety Byron Jones was defending on the play, and couldn't get a hand on it before Cook made the game-altering catch. It was the type of play that gives defenders nightmares, the type of play Rodgers made all game.

"He’s spectacular," said Jones. "The guy can roll-out, he can throw the ball on a dime. He can find his receivers – they know what to do when he breaks the pocket.”

The play broke the Cowboys collective heart. The loss especially difficult for defensive players because of a poor start that put the Cowboys in chase mode from early on.

Rodgers has been on fire for the better part of the last two months, and he kept that up throughout the early part of this game.

He led the Packers on touchdown drives on their first three possessions of the game. The drives covered 75, 90, and 80 yards. The Dallas defense failed to generate pressure on Rodgers early and he made them pay dearly.

“We gave them way too many points in the first half," said linebacker Sean Lee. "We weren’t able to get stops at the start of the game. It really hurt us down the stretch. You can’t start a game like that against a tough opponent and give up that many points and not be able to get stops.”

Jan 15, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrate after beating the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional playoff game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons)

Rodgers finished the game with 356 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also wrote another chapter in his hall-of-fame caliber career.

We all knew the Cowboys would spend the offseason looking to improve a defense that you couldn't ask much more of, given its' personnel. The Cowboys fifth straight division round playoff loss serving as another reminder that those changes are much needed.

“When you play a team like that, with a Half of Fame quarterback," said Lee, "you don’t have any room for error. We gave him way too much early.”

