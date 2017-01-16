Cowboys deal with goodbyes and possibility of losing Romo

Jan 1, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) walks off the field after a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Frisco -- The day after a long NFL season is done, when trash bags are most valuable in the Cowboys locker room, and players don't always know how long a goodbye will have to last.

"Yeah, it's sinking in," said Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. "It sucks. It stinks."

The 2016 season came to a close in stunning fashion, leaving Cowboys to cope with the tough emotions that go with a sudden loss.

"It's too late to do anything about it," said Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving. "The opportunity is gone. We didn't take advantage of it."

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers would not be denied, so the drought stands at 21 years. That's how long it's been since the Cowboys have played in the NFC Championship game. The team now on a 5-game divisional playoff losing streak.

"You have to allow your disappointments to fuel the fire for what you want to accomplish in 2017," said head coach Jason Garrett.

Cowboys players went through their physicals and exit interviews, all knowing the 2016 version of the Dallas Cowboys is now officially history.

"It's the reality of it though, is we all won't be back together," said Prescott. "It's the business of this league. It's part of it, but yeah, it sucks."

The goodbyes on this day aren't all the same. Some have much more finality. The Cowboys roster will change before next season, and odds are that will include one of the franchise's most familiar faces.

We caught a brief glimpse of quarterback Tony Romo as he left the locker room. With his salary and the way NFL economics work, perhaps it's the *last* time we'll see him here.

Caption: Jan 1, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) looks for a receiver against the Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

"We certainly want the best for him, whether he's here or somewhere else," said Garrett.

Garrett acknowledging the possibility of what we all suspect. Romo wants to be a starter and there will be a market.

And it certainly sounded like the end when Garrett spent several minutes talking about what Romo has meant to the franchise through the years.

"You just have to have to be around him to know how important it is to him, how invested he is in the Dallas Cowboys and making them the best," said Garrett.

And it's that sort of passion that makes Romo a valuable asset.

