Cowboys' Dak Prescott named AP Rookie of the Year

Dec 18, 2016; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) rolls out to pass in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is the 2016 NFL Rookie of the Year, as awarded by the AP at tonight's NFL Honors ceremony in Houston.

It was a bit of a surprise selection, as teammate Ezekiel Elliott was a heavy betting favorite to win the award.

"Wish I had a knife, so I we could cut it in half," Prescott said, as he welcomed Elliott on stage with him as he accepted the award.

Prescott threw for 23 touchdowns and only 4 interceptions in his inaugural NFL season, leading the league in rushing as the Cowboys compiled a 13-3 record and won the NFC East. Prescott tied a rookie record with his 13 wins, and set rookie records for completion percentage, TD-INT ratio, and passer rating.

Prescott beat out Elliott for the honor. The two rookies were the primary reasons the Cowboys improved from 4-12 in 2015 to 13-3 and division champions in 2016.

