Cowboys' Dak Prescott named AP Rookie of the Year

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is the 2016 NFL Rookie of the Year, as awarded by the AP at tonight's NFL Honors ceremony in Houston.
It was a bit of a surprise selection, as teammate Ezekiel Elliott was a heavy betting favorite to win the award.
"Wish I had a knife, so I we could cut it in half," Prescott said, as he welcomed Elliott on stage with him as he accepted the award.
Prescott threw for 23 touchdowns and only 4 interceptions in his inaugural NFL season, leading the league in rushing as the Cowboys compiled a 13-3 record and won the NFC East. Prescott tied a rookie record with his 13 wins, and set rookie records for completion percentage, TD-INT ratio, and passer rating.
Prescott beat out Elliott for the honor. The two rookies were the primary reasons the Cowboys improved from 4-12 in 2015 to 13-3 and division champions in 2016.
