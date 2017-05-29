Cowboys cornerback Nolan Carroll arrested for DWI

DALLAS - Dallas Cowboys cornerback, Nolan Carroll was arrested by Dallas Police for a DWI early Monday morning.

A Dallas Police officer stopped a vehicle for committing a traffic violation in the 2200 block of McKinney Avenue.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Department Carroll posted bond at 2:45 p.m. Monday afternoon and was released.

The Cowboys signed Carroll for the 2017 season, previously he played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins.

He is a six-year NFL veteran who has seven interceptions in his career, two that came last year for the Philadelphia Eagles. Carroll played, and started, 11 games last year, missing the final five due to a broken ankle.

© 2017 WFAA-TV