Cowboys coaches under microscope of 'change'

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) talks with offensive coordinator Scott Linehan during a timeout from the game against the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium.

FRISCO, TEXAS - "Now. The word N-O-W is very big."

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is in a hurry to win. Which means changes are coming this offseason.

"I'm a changer," Jones said. "I believe in change."

No change with the head coach.

"Not even a thought," Jones said.

But what about the coordinators? Offensive coordinator Scott Linehan has drawn criticism in recent weeks for a scheme that has failed to produce points.

"You'd better have a twist or two, that keeps the opposing side of the ball of guard," Jones said.

When asked directly if the Cowboys coaches currently under contract -- which includes both coordinators -- would be returning, head coach Jason Garrett deflected, saying those discussions haven't been had yet.

But this morning, when asked if he wants Linehan and defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli back, Jones said "the answer is yes."

"There will be some changes to our coaching staff, there will be some changes on our roster," Garrett said, "and we'll be very determined to make sure those changes are for the better."

Those changes will come -- and the future of the Cowboys offense and defense will hinge on how far reaching those changes are.

