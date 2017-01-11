Cowboys and Packers players to watch on Sunday

Dec 26, 2016; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs with the ball during the game against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Jairaj, Kevin Jairaj)

DALLAS - The Green Bay Packers defeated the New York Giants in Sunday’s Wild Card game and have advanced to the Divisional Round to play the Dallas Cowboys. In a way, it seems only fitting that the Cowboys 2016 playoff journey will begin right where it left off in 2014, where they lost a heartbreaker against the Packers.

We all know what took place then, so we don’t need to revisit it. Instead, we look ahead and embrace the great things that this new version of the Cowboys will bring us.

And while many fans are looking for a little payback for the playoff loss a couple seasons ago, things are a little different this time around. Dallas, rather than Green Bay, has earned themselves the first round bye, allowing them an extra week of rest.

However, despite having the top seed in the NFC, many are expecting the Packers to give them a run for their money. After all, Green Bay is the hottest team in football right now and people always put a lot of stock in what has happened most recently.

The Packers played well against the Giants, but it was inevitable that someone would win that game and it would take some great football to do it. That just goes with the territory. So you can applaud Green Bay all you want. They played a football game, they played well, and they won.

The Cowboys didn’t have a game to play so it’s easy for some to forget just how good this team is. And the reason they didn’t have a game was because of how well they’ve played throughout the entire season, including a Week 6 victory of the Packers.

When we last saw Dallas play a meaningful game, it was a 42-21 shellacking over a Detroit Lions team that was still fighting for a playoff spot. So people can talk about Green Bay all they want, but they shouldn’t forget just how talented this Cowboys team is.

It’s going to be a great game and come down to who can string together their best football. Each team has several key play makers, but here are a few that could come up huge on Sunday.

THE STARS

Red Hot Rodgers

Let’s just get this out of the way, shall we? Aaron Rodgers is the best quarterback in the NFL. He just is. If this thought escaped you during the first ten games of the season, it is understandable as the Packers had a record of 4-6 and Rodgers and company were nothing anyone was too concerned about. But times are different now.

Rodgers has helped Green Bay finish the regular season winning six straight and on Sunday and he picked up right where he left off, torching the Giants for 362 yards on 25/40 passing, with four touchdowns. Over the last eight weeks he has thrown 281 passes without an interception. Make no mistake about it, Rodgers is in a zone.

The Running Man

The Cowboys rookie running back, Ezekiel Elliott ended the regular season with the rushing title. He was the centerpiece of the offensive goodness that helped propel the Cowboys from second to last in points scored last season to a top five scoring offense this season. While he was a workhorse during the regular season, the Cowboys have given him a lot of rest as the season winded down.

Elliott only had 12 carries in the game against Detroit and then had his tape cut in Philadelphia to where he was forced to just sit on the bench as an observer. And now, with the bye week, Zeke is fresh legged and ready to go.

The Cowboys will rely heavily on the running game against the Packers. Elliott churned out 157 yards against them the last time they met. And with a rejuvenated young runner, there will be no holding back in this game.

THE X-FACTORS

Davante Adams

In the 2014 playoffs, Adams had eight catches for 124 yards and one touchdowns, including a 46-yard scamper against the Cowboys. But those numbers were for two playoff games. In just his first playoff game this season, he’s duplicated those numbers (8 catches, 125 yards, 1 TD).

With the hip injury to Jordy Nelson, Adams will take on a larger role in the offense. Randall Cobb was Green Bay’s big time receiver against the Giants with three touchdown catches, but Adams can be very streaky himself.

Terrance Williams

Can you believe that the only player on the Cowboys roster to score a touchdown in the playoffs is Terrance Williams? Dallas scored six touchdowns in their 2014 playoff run and Williams scored three of them (DeMarco Murray scored two, and Tyler Clutts scored one).

TWilly had a big 76-yard catch and run against the Lions that jumped started the offense in the Wild Card game. And he would also have a 38-yarder against the Packers the next week. Cole Beasley abused the Packers the last time they met and Dez Bryant didn’t even play. With Green Bay forced to come up with ways to stop these guys, it could open the door for Williams keep his playoff touchdown streak going.

Both Adams and Williams have big play making ability and can change the dynamic of the game in the blink of an eye.

Who do you think will be the players of the game this Sunday? Share your predictions with Dan on Twitter @DannyPhantom24.

Copyright 2016 WFAA