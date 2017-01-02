Cowboys accomplish a lot in loss to Eagles

The Cowboys learned that Mark Sanchez is not a reliable backup. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) (Photo: Mitchell Leff, 2017 Getty Images)

DALLAS - It’s kind of poetic.

Even though they didn’t win their regular season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles and break the franchise record for most wins in a season, the Dallas Cowboys accomplished a lot on Sunday.

At the top of the agenda was resting a majority of their starters. Ezekiel Elliott suited up, but was in a hoodie by the time the Cowboys’ first drive ended. Dak Prescott got two series of work in before being offered a spot on the bench. Ronald Leary, Tyron Smith, DeMarcus Lawrence and Sean Lee also did not play, nursing ailments of their own. Jason Witten, Dez Bryant and Terrance Williams saw limited action before being yanked to preserve them for the upcoming playoff run.

Then came the moment many waited all year for – Tony Romo’s return.

On the third drive of the game, Romo marched Dallas down the field for its only touchdown of the afternoon. He went 3-of-4 for 29 yards, including a back-shoulder fade to Williams that featured his signature pump fake. Everyone was giddy for ol’ No. 9, who quite possibly could have thrown his last pass in a Cowboys uniform.

That’s right.

Because in case you missed it, Romo, too, was pulled from the game immediately following his nifty, nostalgic drive. The rest of us, unfortunately, were subjected to nearly three quarters of Mark Sanchez. Mr. Butt Fumble himself went 9-of-17 for 85 yards and two interceptions, never able to string together anything reminiscent of winning football – which brings up an interesting point on Romo.

In playing him, even for a very limited time, Jason Garrett and Jerry Jones gave potential offseason trade suitors a taste of what Romo can do. There will now be little to no doubt Romo can still perform when he's healthy, which means if teams want him, they have to pay sticker price.

Whether or not the Cowboys decide to trade Romo, however, is a topic of conversation for the offseason. For now, Dallas should be overjoyed they have a backup quarterback that 1) isn’t Mark Sanchez and 2) has experience winning games and playing in the postseason, should they need to go to him.

Because the Cowboys also learned Sunday that Sanchez is not a reliable backup.

He looked lost on multiple occasions, over-throwing receivers, under-throwing receivers and staring down targets while looking totally uncomfortable in the pocket. So if Dallas does decide to part ways with Romo, they must first acquire someone who is capable of executing the offense should Prescott go down.

At 13-3 with the No. 1 seed and home field advantage secured, the Cowboys now await their opponent in the divisional round. With the playoff picture set, we know Dallas will either face the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions or New York Giants. The Cowboys beat the Packers and Lions this year, but were never able to solve the Giants.

One thing is certain, though. When Dallas takes the field in two weeks for its playoff game inside Jerry World, they will be glad they glad they rested their starters in Week 17, even if it meant a meaningless loss to the Eagles.

And come the offseason when middle-of-the-road teams are desperately searching for quarterbacks, the Cowboys will be glad they rolled out Romo one final time.

Check in with Reece on Twitter @ReeceWaddell15 for more thoughts on the Cowboys as they gear up for the playoffs.

Copyright 2016 WFAA