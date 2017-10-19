Possible sponsorship issues make Colonial golf tournament's future uncertain

FORT WORTH, TX - MAY 28: A general view of the 18th green during the Third Round of the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2016 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ralph Lauer/Getty Images) (Photo: Ralph Lauer, 2016 Getty Images)

FORT WORTH - According to a letter sent to Colonial Country Club members, Dean & Deluca, title sponsor of the PGA Tour event at the historic Fort Worth country club, may not be able to meet its financial obligations to stage the tournament in 2018.

The fallout from the sponsorship issues could have far-reaching implications as the PGA Tour goes about the business of re-shaping its future calendar that will include a move to May for the PGA Championship in 2019.

The letter sent by Colonial Country Club president Rob Doby informed members of the possible sponsorship issues while trying to calm any fears that may result.

"I want to ensure each and every one of you that the leadership of Colonial is working closely with our great staff and doing everything we can to address the situation," the letter reads. "We are in virtually constant communication with the PGA Tour, and are encouraged by their commitment to our event."

The upcoming Dean & Deluca Invitational is set for May 21-17, 2018. The late May spot on the calendar is where the tournament has resided for the past several years. The PGA Tour has yet to announce an exact date for the PGA Championship in 2019.

Some members of the club may fear with the sponsorship issues could cause the PGA Tour to move the tournament to a less desirable spot on the calendar.

The PGA Tour would not comment on the letter, saying only that it has a six-year sponsorship deal that runs through 2021.

The Dean & Deluca Invitational is the longest-running tournament on the tour on the same course. Only nine other events are older, and all of those have changed locations since the Colonial started in 1946.

