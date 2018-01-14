Colonial and Fort Worth create a solution for 2018

May 28, 2017; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Jordan Spieth acknowledges young fans on the 13th hole during the final round of the Dean & Deluca Invitational golf tournament at Colonial Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Erich Schlegel, Erich Schlegel)

“The Colonial” is back and will go off as scheduled in 2018, and while there is confidence regarding 2019 and beyond, there remains considerable uncertainty, but optimism.

Per club and city officials, Colonial Country Club has secured one-year contributing agreements with American Airlines, XTO and BNSF for approximately $2 million each to ensure the 2018 golf tournament will go off as scheduled. Bell Helicopter is also a possibility but, per sources, there is a better chance that AT&T will join as a sponsor as well.

The solution for 2018 Colonial is a one-year fix, and not a viable long-term alternative, according to sources. The PGA Tour has been working with Colonial on finding potential sponsors for 2019. A match has not been found, but club officials are genuinely optimistic about the future of the tournament, according to sources.

