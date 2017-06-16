WFAA
Close

College World Series Serving as Homecoming for Texas A&M's Logan Foster

Foster and head coach Rob Childress share common bond with state of Nebraska.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 11:53 PM. CDT June 17, 2017

The Lincoln, Nebraska native is playing on the biggest state of his career, just 40 minutes from his hometown.

© 2017 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories