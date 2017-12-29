Coaching seat remains cold for Jason Garrett

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 30: Head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys claps on the sidelines during a football game against the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium on November 30, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) (Photo: Wesley Hitt, 2017 Getty Images)

DALLAS - The holiday miracle that the Metroplex was hoping for didn’t materialize. With their loss to Seattle, the Dallas Cowboys slim playoff hopes were extinguished. With their postseason chances eliminated, the focus turned to what changes, if any, would be seen for next year. Jerry Jones moved quickly to give Head Coach Jason Garrett a vote of confidence.

"I certainly know a lot about Jason Garrett. Because of that, I can quickly and candidly say his job is not an issue here, at all," Jones told Dallas Radio Station 105.3 the Fan on Tuesday.

"It's not in the best interest of the Cowboys to be considering a coaching change."- Jones added.

That statement depends on the definition of "Cowboys".

For the roster, a change of scenery may be just what is needed. For the front office, a firing of Garrett would indicate admitting that their continued confidence in him is unwarranted.

When the talent level carries the team (see 2014 and 2016), the Cowboys have had some good seasons. Garrett isn’t a terrible coach, but as Bill Parcells always said, you are what your record says you are.

A 9-7 season is the best outcome left. If the Cowboys lose on Sunday against Philadelphia, they will finish 8-8 for the fourth time in Jason Garrett's seven seasons as Head Coach.

Jason Garrett was promoted to Head Coach after Wade Phillips was fired halfway through the 2010 season, just eight games after the Cowboys had won a playoff game for the first time since winning Super Bowl XXX in 1996. Their 11-5 record the previous year was the highest win total since Phillips guided the team to a 13-3 record in 2007.

In seven full seasons as Cowboys Head Coach, Garrett has produced two division titles and playoff berths (2014 and 2016). The 2016 season also gave Garrett the AP coach of the year award and a new contract.

Earlier this season, I chronicled how Garrett had one of the coldest seats in the league.

Looking at the active Head Coaches with longer tenures in the league than Garrett, we see that the only other coach with no Conference title on his resume with a tenure equal to or greater than Garrett's on their current team is Marvin Lewis.

Active Head Coaches with Longest Tenure on Current Team

Bill Belichick Marvin Lewis Sean Payton Mike McCarthy Mike Tomlin John Harbaugh Jason Garrett First Year as Coach 2000 2003 2006 2006 2007 2008 2010 Super Bowl Wins 5 0 1 1 1 1 0 Conference Championships 7 0 1 1 2 1 0 Division Titles 14 4 3 6 5 2 2 Playoff Berths 14 7 5 9 7 6 2 AP Coach of the Year Award(s) 3 1 1 0 0 0 1

The Dallas Cowboys are not the Cincinnati Bengals, and their expectations should not be mirrored. The other coaches on the list? They all have at least one Super Bowl win.

Jason Garrett will be back for his eight season as Cowboys Head Coach in 2018. He has the job security currently afforded to Super Bowl winning Head Coaches and Marvin Lewis, and Lewis is moonwalking out of the Bengals job after 15 seasons and no playoff victories, taking it upon himself to walk away from the job..

Not everyone will survive this disappointing season. There will probably be some changes at the Coordinator positions, but for the front office and their cherry-picked Head Coach, it seems to be business as usual.

Do you think the Cowboys should change coaches or do you feel like 2017 was an injury-filled aberration? Share your thoughts with Irvin on Twitter @twittirv.

© 2017 WFAA-TV