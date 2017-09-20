WFAA
Charles Barkley dishes on Zeke Elliott, police officers, racial injustice, and more

Charles Barkley was at SMU on Wednesday, and discussed a wide variety of topics, including the Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott

Mike Leslie, WFAA Sports , WFAA 2:53 PM. CDT September 20, 2017

Charles Barkley was at SMU on Wednesday, as part of the school's "Athletic Forum".

It was a open forum on any topic you could imagine, including Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, the ongoing debate about police officers treatment of African Americans in this country, the NBA and it's recent trend of superstars teaming up to create superteams, and more.

Enjoy!

