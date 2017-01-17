Cedar Hill sets sights on Joey McGuire successor

Cedar Hill close to naming Joey McGuire successor

Three-time UIL state football champion Cedar Hill is closing in on its successor for Joey McGuire. Cedar Hill could approve its new coach within days after several of the state's top coaches were among candidates. With several prominent coaches receiving support within the community, Cedar Hill defensive coordinator Steve Lemley received strong support along with assistant head coach Aaron Woods.

Cedar Hill ISD Gina Farmer also selected McGuire from among Cedar Hill assistants in 2002 which has transformed the program into national prominence with three state titles and a state final berth in the last 14 years. McGuire opted a month ago to join the staff of first-year coach Matt Rhule.

If Cedar Hill hires from within, it would follow a familiar pattern in recent years. When DeSoto coach Claude Mathis left to join SMU's staff, DeSoto elevated Todd Peterman from offensive coordinator and DeSoto won its first state title in December after a long playoff history. Euless Trinity elevated Chris Jensen to succeed Steve Lineweaver and when Allen replaced Tom Westerberg, it went with former Allen assistant Terry Gambill from Waco Midway. When Denton Ryan's Joey Florence became fulltime ISD AD, he brought back former Ryan assistant Dave Henigan. In the DISD, Skyline hired former Skyline assistant Derek Roberson to succeed Reggie Samples (Duncanville).

A look at North Texas football coaching changes following the 2016 season:

Coach/Previous/New

A Plus Academy Terrance Isaac

Belton Bob Shipley

Bridgeport Danny Henson

Cedar Hill Joey McGuire

Commerce Jeff Cleveland

John Paul II John Furin George Teague

Mesquite Robbie Robinson

North Forney Lance Gary

Parish Episcopal Scott Nady Daniel Novakov

Pilot Point Rob Best

Princeton Lee Wilkins Clint Surratt (Lone Star OC)

Sanger Chuck Galbreath (AD) Cole Ford (OC)

Weatherford Weldon Nelms

Wolfforth Frenship Brent Davis Jay Northcutt (Sachse OC)

