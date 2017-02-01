Bishop Dunne defensive back Chevin Calloway signs a letter of intent to attend Arkansas. Feb. 1, 2017 at the school's gym. Photo credit: Joe Trahan (Photo: WFAA)

Dallas -- There's a buzz inside the gym at Bishop Dunne high school on this day, but it's a little different than the kind you feel on game day. There's excitement, and anticipation as one of the top defensive back recruits in the county plans to make his college choice.

It's a scene that plays out in schools across the country on national signing day. Life changing decisions revealed by donning a cap.

Chevin Calloway, Bishop Dunne's hard-hitting standout cornerback waits patiently as a sound technician wires him up for sound, so ESPN can broadcast his decision nationwide.

Then the moment arrives.

"I'll be attending the University of Arkansas," says Calloway amid loud cheers. Then he flashes a megawatt smile while putting on a black Arkansas baseball cap.

32 offers boiled down to one choice.

Moment later, his mother Jeanell Davis, couldn't contain herself, "I'm just excited!"

The Razorbacks should be too, getting a player ranked as high as the eleventh best cornerback prospect in the country.

"Humble and hungry," is how his mother describes him. As a kid, Chevin regularly slept with a football. When he was 4-years old, he was named most coachable on his team, a trait his high school coaches say he carries to this day.

"He's good in the classroom," said Bishop Dunne head football coach Michael Johnson. "And everyone just loves to be around him because of his humble spirit."

"He's eager to learn and it goes along with his character and the person he is," says his father Charles Calloway.

The talented defender like so many to prospects in the Texas this year deciding to take his talents across the state line.

Bishop Dunne defensive back dons a black Arkansas hat on National Signing Day 2017. (Photo: WFAA)

This day is like an unofficial holiday for college football fans across the country. For many, there's a sense of joy with the promise that these new players bring. But from the players perspective there's a different emotion.

"It was definitely a relief," said the younger Calloway. "It was overwhelming at times. It was a good blessing, so I was definitely thankful for the process."

That's why the smiles are just a little bigger on national signing day. No one knows that better than a Mom, and Davis felt the burden lifted, when Chevin made up his mind a few day prior to making his announcement.

"The lights came on, the angels were singing, it was a great day," said Davis.

And with scholarship in hand, there figure to be many more ahead.

