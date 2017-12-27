Bryant says he won't consider taking a pay cut

Dec 24, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) catches a pass against Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas (29) in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. (Photo: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

Frisco -- Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant went off, and then on and on. The veteran venting to the media in a wide-ranging interview Wednesday covering topics from his frustration to his future.

When asked he we would agree if the Cowboys asked him to take a pay cut, after pondering for a moment, he said, "hell naw, man. I believe in me."

Dez Bryant says he wants to be a Cowboy next season, but said, “hell naw,” when pondering if he’d take a pay cut to do so. #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/yWh6TlOnJz — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) December 27, 2017

Bryant says wants to be a Cowboys next season, but that figures to be tough if he sticks with that stance.

Elliott is set to make $16.5 million in 2018. The Cowboys can free up as much as $12 million if he's released next off-season.

Bryant is convinced he's still elite. He's being paid like it, signing a 5-year, 70-million dollar contract extension 2 years ago. Should he go elsewhere, Bryant is confident he can thrive.

"I don't know, but if that came about, I'm still Dez Bryant, he said. "I'm still going over the top. If it's there where I can grab it, I'm going to grab it. That's who I am."

The three years before Bryant signed the extension, he averaged 91 catches, more than 13-hundred yards and 14 touchdowns a year.

This season, through 15 games, Bryant has 66 grabs for 815 yards and 6 scores, continuing a downward trend.

Yes, the offense is run-first now, Bryant admitting that can be a source of frustration. Bryant said frustration caused him to lose focus against the Seahawks Sunday, causing him to make a couple of crucial, game-changing mistakes.

"Like I said, I just have to focus on the things I can control," said Bryant. "If my mind's not cluttered, I can beat whoever whenever. But sometimes I let things get to me that I shouldn't."

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones refused to address Bryant's future when interviewed after the game.

Meanwhile, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott weighed in, saying, "to me Dez Bryant is a Dallas Cowboys and should always be a Dallas Cowboy."

It's a great sentiment, but as long as Bryant holds firm against re-doing his contract, remaining a Cowboy will be problematic.

© 2017 WFAA-TV